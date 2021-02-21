Smartphones are relied upon more than ever as tools to research, navigate and connect with others, and now residents and visitors to Paris alike can use their phones to explore everything downtown Paris has to offer.
The Main Street Advisory Board has brought the Distrx app to Paris, which allows businesses to upload information onto the app that can be viewed by users who are looking to spend money locally. It’s a way to promote small businesses and gives them an opportunity to promote sales and discounts in a way that’s not possible through sites like Yelp or with Google reviews.
“In the age where people (use) mobile devices for decisions where to shop and what to buy, as well as places to visit and learn, it seemed like a good fit to have the information available and easily accessible,” Main Street director Cheri Bedford said. “The number of businesses in downtown is growing. Having a one stop app to see what our downtown has to offer is very helpful.”
The app’s interface is a map with pins dropped on businesses and historic sites in the downtown area, and Main Street Advisory Board Chair Will Walker said the businesses can personalize the information that pops up when a user clicks on their pin.
“The businesses themselves, once they go in and sort of claim themselves, they can actually start putting coupons and things like that on their site,” Walker said. “So when people come through town, it’ll pop up saying, ‘Hey, get 10% off at this particular place if you go in there, or if you bring the Distrx app in, you can get 5% off for this.’”
Walker said the idea to set up the app was originally Bedford’s, and once he heard about it, he jumped on board to take the lead with the project. He said it took a lot of work to get the app set up, including individually programming in each business that wanted to take part in it and making sure the coordinates were accurate for every one of them.
“We did all of the coordinates — we went through Google Maps and made sure all the coordinates were correct and so that their pins would drop properly,” Walker said. “And so there was a lot of legwork, but we got it done.”
Once the board got the businesses in the system, Walker said owners were quick to respond.
“It’s super easy, it’s a very intuitive app to use,” he said. “So I think it’s been pretty positive.”
One of the benefits of having the app is that it connects with any user who has Distrx downloaded on their phone, meaning that if someone from out of town is coming through Paris, their phone will notify them of all the businesses and sights that might entice them to stop and spend some time and money.
“One of the great things about it is that if anyone outside of Paris has the Distrx app on their phone, and they drive through Paris, it will ping them say, ‘Hey, this is a Distrx town,’ and it will pull up all of our information onto their phone so they can see all of the businesses that are there,” Walker said.
Moving forward, Walker said the board has plans to establish a virtual tour of historic sites and set up a tour of murals downtown so visitors and residents can engage in an immersive educational experience.
The Distrx app can be downloaded on the iOS App Store and Google Play.
