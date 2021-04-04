The floodgates opened and little legs scrambled forward, grabbing every pastel egg in sight, hunting for the coveted golden egg.
Six-year-old Rylee Richardson said she was going to find it. She loves Easter, not just for the candy and prizes.
“You get to see the Easter Bunny,” Rylee said, giggling.
Saturday afternoon, parents and children alike lined up at the pavilion in Wade Park for the 2021 City of Paris Easter Egg Hunt. Organized by Recreation Supervisor Bridget Domengeaux, the annual event featured three golden eggs for each age group hunt. The lucky finder could present the egg to Domengeaux in exchange for a large Easter basket filled with goodies. Afterwards, children and parents posed with the Easter Bunny for photos, including some unexpected additions. Toddler Jasper Doerksen was fascinated by the fluffy, white bunny and kept coming up to say hi and pet the bunny’s fur.
“He’s going to end up photobombing every picture,” said his dad, Johnny Doerksen, from the sidelines.
Last year’s hunt was canceled because of the coronavirus, but with the state opening back up, this year’s egg hunt went ahead as planned.
In between hunts, Domengeaux, dressed as carrot helper number 1, and Jeremy Whitehouse, called Junior, dressed as carrot helper number 2, spread over 2,000 eggs up and down the north side of Wade Park.
“We’re trying to put the eggs out further so they’re not falling all over each other,” Domengeaux said. “We don’t put out the three golden eggs until the end.”
Then the mad rush started over with another age group. Domengeaux asked that one parent stay with the child and another take pictures to make it more fair for all the children picking up eggs.
This is also the first year that parents and children were asked to wait until they got home to open their eggs and eat the candy, Domengeaux said, to make it easier to clean up the park after the chaos of the Easter Egg hunt.
At the end of the 4- to 6-year-old hunt, Brayden Peace ran up to Domengeaux with this golden egg and smiled. He picked the outdoor fun basket, which had outdoor toys, M&Ms, Smarties and lots of chocolate.
