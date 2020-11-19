The doors may be open and a majority of students may be in the classroom, but Covid-19 has continued to impact Paris ISD’s finances.
That was the message delivered to trustees Tuesday by business manager Tish Holleman during discussion on tax collections and student nutrition spending. She shared with trustees her concerns about this year’s property tax collection rate after noting the line item in October’s financial report was $0.
“Normally, our October report is where we start having current collections, but there’s still great big zeroes in the current year column,” she said. “I talked to the folks at (Lamar County Appraisal District), and the statements went out late this year. … So, they didn’t receive any current collections until the first week of November.
“That’s something that we’re going to want to really watch this year with all the difficulties that our folks have had with Covid and with being off work. Collection rate is one of the things I’m a little concerned with. This didn’t help my feelings.”
Holleman noted next month’s report will begin to show collections.
Paris ISD’s budget assumes a tax collection rate of 97%. In September, Holleman told trustees LCAD reported a collection rate of 97.18% for the 2019-20 school year. More than $10.5 million of Paris ISD’s $45 million budget will come from local property taxes.
Holleman also directed trustee attention to the Student Nutrition Program financials, which are showing a “quite large difference” compared to last year’s revenue at this time. The business manager attributed that to a decline in remote learner meal participation.
“In September, we had a good chunk of remote learners, so we offered the pick-up meals like we had done in parts of our Covid feeding but remember during Covid feeding, we were able to do more delivery service,” she said. “We couldn’t do that once school started because our cafeteria staff was here serving meals to the kids that did come to school. So remote service wasn’t very big at all.”
What the district can spend on meals is determined by the revenue that’s brought in, Holleman said. All students in the district receive free breakfast and lunch daily, and the district is reimbursed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture based upon how many meals it serves. Holleman said administrators will make sure expenditures line up with the decrease in revenue.
A positive trend that’s emerged is increased breakfast participation — up 64%, Holleman said. Because of Covid-19, students are receiving their breakfasts in the classroom on every campus. Likely, she said, there are students who usually arrive too late to get breakfast who are now participating because they’re in the classroom by the time the meal is delivered.
In other financial business, Holleman said the district will be purchasing a districtwide subscription to Adobe software that will help further the transition for digital paperwork. The district’s CTE group had the license, but the district will now cover the cost of renewal. The district already has districtwide license for Microsoft and Apple software, Holleman said.
Also during the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon provided an update on enrollment. As of Nov. 9, there were 3,857 students with 3,253 on campus and 604 as remote learners. The percentage of remote learners was halved for the second grading period to 16%, down from 34% in the first nine weeks, Dixon said. While the total number of enrolled students is down 93 from the same time last year, Dixon said administrators were pleased because last year was the highest enrollment had ever been.
Trustees also learned Paris ISD staff donated $20,870 to the United Way of Lamar County to contribute to the nonprofit’s annual fundraising drive.
