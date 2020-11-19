Paris trustees approve Covid stipends

To show their gratitude for the work of Paris ISD staff during the Covid-19 pandemic, trustees on Monday unanimously approved a new stipend for all district employees.

District business manager Tish Holleman asked the board to approve stipends of $800 for non-contract employees, $1,000 for contracted professional employees and a pro-rated amount for part-time employees. The stipends will be paid for using the district’s fund balance, which has extra money as a result of reduced spending related to the 2019-20 school year Covid-19 shutdowns, Holleman said.

Holleman first approached trustees about offering a Covid stipend to teachers, librarians and nurses, which would be paid for by salaries set aside for positions that have gone unfilled. After seeing how the semester developed and the level of work all employees were contributing, district administrators felt it was appropriate to include all district employees. The stipend will appear on employee’s December checks.

“Once again, let me say thank you to all our employees who have done a tremendous job this year,” board president George Fisher said at the end of the meeting. “We still believe in everyone, and we’d rather do everything we can to help y’all through this difficult time.”

Superintendent Paul Jones told trustees the district’s employees know the board is behind them 100%, and “that is valued.”