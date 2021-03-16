Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to see more Texans involved in their communities and in the business of their local and state governments.
That was the message Miller brought to Paris on Saturday during a visit hosted by the Lamar County Conservatives. Miller spoke about the duties and responsibilities of his department, the recent election, what he expects for 2024 and upcoming issues.
“The main thing is to get involved,” Miller said. “Get involved in your community, get involved in your state, support your local leaders, you know, make your voice heard.”
Texas’s agriculture department oversees more than just agriculture, Miller said at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. It also oversees school meals, consumer protection programs like weights and measures, and even the Office of Rural Health.
In opening the floor to the public, an audience member asked how the public could counteract President Joseph Biden’s executive orders.
“What can we do as citizens?” she asked. “I know there are states that are passing legislation to stop him and his executive orders. Can we do that? Just with the border, do we have that power?”
Miller’s advice is for the public to get friendly with officials, both local and state.
“The best thing for you as an individual — the first thing I would tell you to do is to get on a first-name basis with your state representative and a first-name basis with your state senator,” Miller said. “Those are your closest people. Get your voices heard and invite them to come to meetings like this. Ask them questions and, you know, get your feet wet.”
On the topic of immigration, another audience member asked what Texans could do about people crossing into the U.S. illegally.
“We can get Austin to catch them and turn them over to (Immigrations and Customs Enforcement),” Miller said. “We’re not there yet. We just need to get organized. It goes back to a lack of leadership.”
Miller suggested programs like E-Verify can help. E-Verify is an Internet-based system that compares information entered by an employer from an employee’s Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, to records available to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to confirm employment eligibility.
Lamar County Republican Chair Ray Null said meetings like Saturday’s with Miller are important for elected officials to make contact with their constituents. After November’s election, the GOP needs to regroup and find a way forward, he said.
“We’re going to have some challenges in the future,” Null said. “Our biggest challenges, anytime you go through a loss, there’s turmoil. Anytime you get through challenges, there’s turmoil.”
After taking questions, Miller took photos with the crowd and in the general chitchat, said he wanted former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024.
“In four years, we’ve got to get Trump back in there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.