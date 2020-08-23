A few months ago, Westley Martin had no idea his music would rack up thousands of plays on streaming services. Now, with more than 35,000 listens under his belt, it’s clear he’s doing something right.
Martin, known as “W3sst” to his listeners, started his musical career just three months ago, and he has already released three albums, “I’m Sorry, I Don’t Trust You,” “I’m Sorry, I Don’t Trust You... Extended,” and “Isolation.” Martin describes his style, marked by smooth vocals and catchy beats, as Afro-centric or neo-soul, drawing inspiration from artists like D’Angelo and Anthony Hamilton.
“Those guys kind of helped cultivate how my sound grows,” he said.
Martin credits much of the success of his first albums to his sound engineer, Mekel Williams, known to many in the Paris area as “Big A,” who recently passed away unexpectedly. He said the working relationship and bond he had with Williams helped him craft his sound and grow as a musician.
“He recorded every song I ever made, other than maybe one or two,” Martin said. “He knew my voice, he knew when I needed to go and re-record and try it again. He was a very straightforward guy. He made really good music in general, and he was very patient. Working with him was an advantage. I believe he was like the key to making my sound really good.”
Williams was the inspiration behind the release of one of Martin’s albums — one he hadn’t planned on dropping at all. But after Williams’ passing, Martin felt he should follow his late friend’s advice and put the album out into the world.
“When it happened, I was like, ‘You know what? I'm gonna do what he told me to do and put it out,’” he said.
In his most recent album, “I’m Sorry, I Don’t Trust You,” Martin explores themes of broken trust and independence from reliance on others, lessons he said he’s had to learn going through life. For Martin, even seemingly good relationships have turned sour because of his trust in others, so the album was a way for him to express his feelings of wariness and self-sufficiency.
“That title and everything just came from life and realizing that no matter how good you are, no matter how much you learn, or what you know, people are going to do what people do, because that's how people are,” Martin said.
In his first album, “Isolation,” Martin muses about times in his life where he’s experienced loneliness or delved into periods of self-reflection and come out stronger on the other side, both as a musician and a person.
“Being isolated is what helped me become a better person because I got to do a lot of self-observation,” he said.
After jumping into the world of music and online streaming services, Martin has quickly amassed a following. Not only does he have thousands of streams and a handful of music videos, he’s even had people play his music at their weddings.
“I was surprised to see off the ‘Isolation’ project… (that my songs) have already been featured in five or six different weddings. People have come down the aisle to my music — which is crazy to me,” Martin said.
Martin’s not sure when his next album will come out — he had already started working on it with Williams before his passing — so, in the meantime, he’s planning an event in November to celebrate his music and bring other artists, as well as comedians, to Paris for a weekend festival.
“I just want to bring something to Paris that'll be fun, something that’s gonna be different,” he said. “Every music event with Black people doesn't have to be rap. I want to bring a different flavor or different vibe, something that everybody can come to and have a good time. So you can bring your wife or your husband out and put on your dancing shoes, and we will just have a good time.”
Martin posts updates about music and upcoming events or releases on his Facebook page and his Instagram, @w3sst.
