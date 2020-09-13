Justin Hughes
Buy Now

Justin Hughes

 Submitted Photos

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify a male body found Monday on a property near CR 45300, Sheriff Scott Cass said.

Detectives believe the body is that of Justin Hughes, 34, a Powderly man who was reported missing Aug. 22 after he was last seen there the day before, the sheriff said.

The remains were discovered by the landowner’s family members while they were hunting on his property Monday, Cass reported. Sheriff’s detectives, along with Texas Ranger Stacy McNeal, recovered the remains and sent them to the medical examiner for positive identification.

The sheriff’s office had sought the public’s assistance in finding Hughes, who was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, faded blue jeans and boots. At the time, Cass said deputies and volunteer firefighters were joined by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 Unit in the search for Hughes along CR 45250.

The investigation is ongoing, Cass said.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor of The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.