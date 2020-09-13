The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify a male body found Monday on a property near CR 45300, Sheriff Scott Cass said.
Detectives believe the body is that of Justin Hughes, 34, a Powderly man who was reported missing Aug. 22 after he was last seen there the day before, the sheriff said.
The remains were discovered by the landowner’s family members while they were hunting on his property Monday, Cass reported. Sheriff’s detectives, along with Texas Ranger Stacy McNeal, recovered the remains and sent them to the medical examiner for positive identification.
The sheriff’s office had sought the public’s assistance in finding Hughes, who was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, faded blue jeans and boots. At the time, Cass said deputies and volunteer firefighters were joined by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 Unit in the search for Hughes along CR 45250.
The investigation is ongoing, Cass said.
