On a clear day with a light breeze blowing, 35 teams took to the tees to raise funds for the Paris Education Foundation in the 30th Annual J.T. Davis Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday morning at the Paris Golf and Country Club.
The tournament’s founder, John Mark Davis, who is also J.T. Davis’ son was on hand to play in this year’s event which has grown immensely in the days since that initial get together back in the summer of ‘92.
“That first year, it was really just for fun,” John Mark said. “I invited some of his ex-players and we all had a good time. It was a fun tribute to dad.”
J.T. was a golf coach at Paris High School where he led five teams to state titles, John Mark said.
Enter the Paris Education Foundation.
“They wanted to make it a fundraiser and said we’ll let you run the golf tournament,” he said.
“I know how to run a golf tournament,” he told them and he did for three years.
Once J.T. died, it was decided to name the tournament in his honor.
“He had been such a great coach,” John Mark said.
“He was a phenomenal athlete” John Mark said of his dad who played football in high school at Paris and then in college at SMU.
He was already a coach of other sports when Paris High School golf coach Paul Lively retired. He ended up taking the position.
“He was a motivator,” said John Mark, who played for his dad in high school. “He sent a lot of players to Division I schools.”
John Mark recalled what his dad would tell his players once they got to a high school tournament.
While they were still in the van, he would turn to them and they would get quiet.
“He would say, ‘We’re here for one reason, to do one thing and that is winning,’” John Mark said,
And the fundraising tournament is now a winner, he said.
“By the grace of God the Paris Education Foundation came along and made it a fundraiser. They were so gracious,” John Mark said.
While John Mark had praise for the foundation for making the event into a successful fundraiser, Sandy Holt, the foundation’s executive director, says the community is the rock on which the success was built.
“The community has been so generous. We couldn’t do what we do without the community,” she said. “We are very grateful to all the individuals who play in the tournament”
