Cat Parks, the vice chair of the Republican Party of Texas, wants Lamar County Republicans to turn out for elections, and she discussed ways to ensure that Friday while speaking with the Lamar County Republican Party.
Parks was the guest speaker during the local GOP’s monthly meeting. She has risen quickly in Texas GOP politics since being tapped to run the Republican Party in Hamilton County a few years ago. During Friday’s meeting, Parks set a vision for the Lamar County GOP to follow in the upcoming months, and she promoted current projects within the Republican Party.
Drawing from her experience as an emergency room nurse, cancer survivor and horse trainer, Parks emphasized a message of collaboration.
“The one big difference between medicine and politics is that you could work with a team. You could be diverse. You could not like each other outside of the trauma room. But everybody in the room is working to save the patient. And unfortunately, that’s not always true in politics. Even those of us who are on the same team, we’re not always working together to save the patient,” she said.
Parks also suggested some techniques to promote engagement.
“The most important thing that we can do in counties where we have a Republican turnout of 70% to 75% is increase our voter turnout. Because little by little, that extra percentage of turnout, we know it’s going to trend red, and we know it’s going to trend conservative. We know that y’all don’t vote like or think like the people down in Austin do,” Parks said.
She suggested two primary methods for the Lamar County GOP to implement, calling attention to a text program her county has launched. The program collected phone numbers and sent interested conservatives text messages related to voting locations, registration deadlines and early voting deadlines. She said the program increased voter turnout by 9%.
She also introduced a technique she called One Plus One. If each month one person invested all of their time in recruiting a single other person, and the next month each of those invested their time recruiting one other person, then the organization would quadruple in two months. She also suggested starting summer camps and sponsoring youth to send them to conservative camps.
Lamar County Republican Party chair Ray Null had looked forward to hearing what Parks had to say.
“Not too long ago, the Lamar County Conservative association had Allen West, who’s the chair of the state Republican Party, come and speak. And Cat was just up here doing some other actions, and we just had the opportunity to have her stop by and provide us her visions and thoughts about the way we’re going to move forward,” Null said.
He appreciated Parks coming to speak to the Lamar County GOP.
“I believe knowledge is power. I don’t get excited about things like this. We just try to provide the information to the committee and to the precinct chairs and all that so that we can do our jobs more effectively. I consider it part of my responsibilities to ensure that we get people throughout the state government to come here and talk to us, I hope. I really do, that when it comes time for the governor’s election and all that, that we’ll have candidates come here and talk to our citizens of Lamar County as an entity,” Null said.
Parks said if there was one thing she wanted people to take away from her speech, it was that the Republican Party of Texas works beyond the top levels of government.
“The Republican Party of Texas, it’s not the chairman and vice chair. It’s not about an office in Austin. The Republican Party of Texas is made up of hard-working, honest American men and women who are fighting for freedom, opportunity, and a better life for themselves and for their family,” Parks said.
In other business, the Lamar County GOP switched its bank account to Lamar National Bank. Additionally, Cynthia Rice-Tims will be the coordinator for a branch of the Texas Federation of Republican Women in Lamar County. For information, contact Tims at 214-649-1730.
The Lamar County GOP will host its next meeting at 6 p.m. June 8 at 129 Lamar Ave.
