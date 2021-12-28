The final draft of the new redistricting map for the election of the city’s seven council positions, to be discussed at a Jan. 10 Paris City Council meeting, is now accessible to the public on the city website, according to information from City Manager Grayson Path. A public hearing and possible approval are planned at a Jan. 24 meeting. Both meetings are to begin at 5:30 p.m.
After several meetings by video conference with longtime redistricting attorney Robert Bass councilors gave final approval to the proposed map at a Dec. 15 meeting.
The proposed map is available for viewing at www.paristexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=399
