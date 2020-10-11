City of Deport
City of Deport

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Deport City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Deport City Hall, 201 Main St., to discuss monthly maintenance, a Texas Division of Emergency Management grant and upcoming community events including Trunk or Treat and Thanksgiving meals.

The council will receive an update from Mayor John Mark Francis about repairs to the city barn and the installation of LED lighting.

An executive session will follow.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

