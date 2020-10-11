Deport City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Deport City Hall, 201 Main St., to discuss monthly maintenance, a Texas Division of Emergency Management grant and upcoming community events including Trunk or Treat and Thanksgiving meals.
The council will receive an update from Mayor John Mark Francis about repairs to the city barn and the installation of LED lighting.
An executive session will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.