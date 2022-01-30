BONHAM – The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court is expected to consider instituting a countywide burn ban when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 869 1411 6082.
Also on the agenda is the possible approval of time capsule contents, a resolution to accept grant funding for the structured family therapy program and spending $30,158.21 for a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 Tradesman.
Commissioners also are to discuss the courthouse rededication ceremony and its budget, building a break room for Precinct 3 employees at a cost not to exceed $3,500 and the location of courthouse flagpoles. An executive session for deliberation of real property also is on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.