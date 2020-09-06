CLARKSVILLE — Hunter Dwyre has learned firsthand that hard work really does pay off. The proud owner of a new Nintendo Switch gaming console, courtesy of Clarksville ISD, Hunter put in hours of work on school assignments over the summer to earn his well-deserved prize.
“He put in a lot of schoolwork on the program that they were using, Freckle, and since they were on break for so long, they did daily assignments and he just put in extra work,” mom Kelly McCormick said.
Hunter, who is on the autism spectrum, made a big transition when he joined the public school system for the first time last year in fourth grade. But despite the change, McCormick said he blossomed at Cheatham Elementary where he was given the attention and care he needed by his teachers.
“Last year was a trial run to see how he would do in public school and he did amazing,” she said. “The school was amazing working with all his little quirks and things that he needed. And he just flourished. I mean, he absolutely loved it.”
McCormick said Hunter dove headfirst into his assignments and embraced the new environment, making friends and working hard, even in subjects he struggled with, like math.
“He found a couple of boys that he just clicked with and they just ran together. And that was his little group,” McCormick said. “They did everything together…. So whenever he needed to do something new or something was changing, (the staff at Cheatham) made sure to include his little group so that they could help him move forward.”
But when the school year abruptly ended due to the coronavirus, Hunter had to start working from home again. A young student who loves to learn, he took the transition in stride and began completing assignments on the educational app Cheatham was using, Freckle.
“I did it every single day and I went on the weekends as well,” Hunter said.
The grand prize for the student who put in the most time on Freckle was the Nintendo Switch, a popular gaming console that has racked up more than 62 million sales worldwide. Hunter said he’s been playing lots of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the sleek blue and red device.
“I've had to put time limits on it,” McCormick said, laughing. “But he is absolutely having a blast with it — and of course he’s already learned how to do everything on it.”
McCormick said Hunter won’t be returning to in-person school for the time being due to Covid-19 — he struggles with wearing a mask for extended periods of time — but that his thirst for knowledge will keep him busy while studying from home.
“He works really hard to try to learn everything he can. He loves learning. He puts everything he has into learning…” McCormick said. “It's an amazing sight to see him just open up to new things and really try. And he never gives up. I mean, he doesn't stop. He just keeps trying.”
Hunter said he’s eager to head back to school when Clarksville ISD starts back up again next week, even if his classroom is his living room, because he misses learning. In the meantime, though, he’s got a shiny new gadget with which to savor the last few days of summer vacation.
“I’m feeling happy (about going back) because I really like school… I like the learning experience,” Hunter said.
