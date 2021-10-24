GRANT, Okla. - Choctaw Casino & Resort in Grant, Oklahoma, will welcome two notable country acts in the coming weeks at its entertainment venue, Stage 271.
On Thursday, honky-tonk country artist Kevin Fowler will perform. On Nov. 6, singer/songwriter David Nail is set to appear.
Fowler played in bands before going solo in the early 2000s with his album “Beer Bait and Ammo.” Tickets are currently on sale at tinyurl.com/2vjxjse9.
Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist Nail has had two No. 1 singles, “Let it Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got.” Tickets are on sale at tinyurl.com/85b6fd9x.
Stage 271 at Choctaw Casino & Resort-Grant is at 1516 Highway 271, Grant, Oklahoma.
