Though homeschooling is on the rise across the state, in part due to the pandemic, the number of homeschoolers in the Paris area has remained roughly the same, according to a local homeschooling group.
The Christian Homeschoolers in Paris has risen by about seven numbers, according to group spokeswoman Amy Kuebler.
“There are some families who decided to withdraw from participation during the pandemic and others who decided to join in the fall semester this year,” Kuebler said. “We had seven new families join this fall, and several of them were new to homeschooling. It would seem that there are more homeschoolers in the county than before, but there is no way to know exact numbers.”
Data from the Texas Homeschool Coalition, an organization based out of Lubbock, shows that more parents across the state have followed suit. Though official information from the Texas Education Agency is not available yet, more parents have used the group’s withdrawal tool to remove their children from school districts.
“So far this year, we have assisted 13,389 families through this tool. Internally, we track this by the total number of families, not the total number of students,” director of public policy Jeremy Newman said in an email.
The organization touted the results from a Gallup poll, which found that the number of families reporting their child would be homeschooled had doubled from 5% in 2019 to 10% in 2020. “Applied to Texas, Gallup’s data would translate to more than 670,000 homeschool students in Texas,” the organization said on its website.
The CHiP group said, during the pandemic, it still has meetups for specific courses, but have implemented safety measures as well.
“Our co-op group has continued to meet during the pandemic but has added more safety measures in conducting classes and increased cleaning procedures for classrooms,” Kuebler said. “We usually hold an open house event at the end of each semester, which is open to the public, but had to postpone it this fall due to the pandemic. We hope to host the event this spring, if possible.”
The group isn’t the only homeschool group in Paris, there is also a co-op called Classical Conversions, as well as a sports team, but they share a lot of resources and socialize, she added, and they have grown as well.
“There are other groups which meet for play days at the park and organize occasional field trips,” Kuebler said. “There is also the Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association, which currently has basketball and volleyball teams for different ages of homeschooled students. The volleyball teams gained eight families this year, and the basketball program gained 16.”
The leadership members of CHiP say homeschooling is a journey, and flexibility is key.
“As a homeschooler of 14 years, I would say that having a vibrant relationship with Jesus Christ is the number one thing that has helped me on my homeschooling journey,” Stephanie Solodovnikov said. “We can do our very best for our kids, but we need God’s help in our everyday journey with its challenges. The next thing that I would consider important is to walk in community with other homeschoolers. We can help each other with advice and support.
“Lastly I would say, buy and read ‘102 Top Picks for Homeschool Curriculum’ by Cathy Duffy. This book is concise and gives a great introduction to homeschooling approaches, learning styles, and choosing and using homeschool curriculum. Even if you don’t read it all, you will gain valuable knowledge and encouragement from this book.”
Kuebler agreed.
“I think it’s important for first-time homeschoolers to realize that it will take time to adjust to a new routine,” she said. “It’s perfectly OK to ease into a new routine by starting one subject at a time and adding on until you end up with a full schedule of subjects by the end of a few weeks. Take advantage of your newfound flexibility and take breaks whenever you need to.”
CHiP can be found at chiptexas.org, and the homeschool athletic group can be found at pariswarriors.com.
