CLARKSVILLE – The City Council will hold a budget workshop to discuss the city’s needs for the coming fiscal year that begins Oct.1 when the members meet at 6 tonight in City Hall, 800 W. Main Street.
Members also plan to consider bids for the fire department addition for Bay Area and to discuss the purchase of vehicles for the public works department.
