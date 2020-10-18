Farmers, ranchers and other customers of Lone Star Ag Credit can look forward to receiving financial support from the rural lending cooperative this fall.
“Lone Star Ag Credit will be advancing a portion of our expected 2020 patronage distribution to eligible stockholders at the end of October,” said Joe Hayman, Lone Star Ag Credit CEO. “It’s part of our effort to support our customer-owners in good times and in Covid-19 times.”
The cash patronage distribution will total approximately $7 million. It is an advance payment of patronage from Lone Star Ag Credit’s 2020 estimated net earnings. Each borrower’s share will equal approximately 50 basis points of their eligible average daily loan balance for the first nine months of the year.
With approximately $1.9 billion in assets, Lone Star Ag Credit provides financing for rural land, country homes, agribusinesses, livestock, agricultural equipment and operating expenses. The rural lender is headquartered in Fort Worth and has credit offices in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, Mount Pleasant, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco and Weatherford.
For information, contact a local Lone Star branch office or visit LoneStarAgCredit.com.
