Paris boutiques are giving customers a chance to shop for a cause this month during the “Dashing Through the Boutiques” event. Organized in place of the annual Boutique Trolley, the event is designed to bring customers into as many boutiques as possible with the goal of amping us business as well as supporting a local nonprofit.
Business owner Angie Mclemore of Mustard Seeds boutique in downtown Paris said the group of women whose stores are participating are hoping to raise funds for the REACH Center, an organization that works with children with Down Syndrome and other disabilities.
“We’re hoping that we’ll get $1,000 to give to the REACH Center,” Mclemore said.
Not only will the event bring in money for the REACH Center, but people who participate also have the chance to win up to $1,000 in gift cards. Participants must buy a “ticket” for $20, which they can take to as many of the 18 boutiques that are involved as possible. At each boutique, they get a stamp and will receive 15% off anything they purchase.
The event starts Nov. 27 and ends Dec. 5, and at the end, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce will take the money raised and purchase gift cards from each store to raffle off.
Emily Temple, who owns Paris Baby, said the event won’t just bring more people into local shops, but it will also be a more appropriate way to get people shopping at small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This is just, hopefully a socially distant, safer alternative to the Boutique Tolley, and I just want to be involved with anything that gets people out here,” Temple said.
As an owner herself, Temple said she knows it can be tough to own a small business and so she said she’s happy to be involved in an event that brings boutique owners together, rather than pitting them against each other.
“Even five years ago, a lot of boutiques were at it with each other, and even still, they’re at it with each other,” Temple said. “There’s always competition with buying the same brands and things like that. But whenever we work together like this and we’re in such close contact and we’re having to communicate with each other, it just keeps all of us as friends and it helps us work together better.”
Mclemore was on the same page. She said she doesn’t want any store to try and knock down another, even in challenging times like the pandemic. They’re all in this together, so by partnering up for Dashing Through the Boutiques, they’re building a network of support — and hopefully doing more business just in time for the holiday season.
“It’s trying to draw everybody together and kind of leave out being competitive and just helping each other out. I mean, during the Covid everybody’s struggling from it. So that’s what this is,” Mclemore said. “We’re trying to help bring new people into your store and just bring the community together a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.