A company hired to develop a market strategy for Paris is in need of community input through a survey now available online at www.distinctivelyparis.com.
Earlier this year, the City of Paris, Paris Economic Development Corp and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce contracted North Star Place Branding and Marketing to perform a branding and identity development project with the goal of creating a unified marketing strategy for all three respective entities.
After a weeklong visit in May to conduct individual and focus group meetings, a team from North Star returned to Nashville, Tennessee, to conduct further research to discover what is unique about Paris.
“We found Paris to be unified in a desire to place Paris in a position to get its fair share of jobs and investments and new residents as Texas experiences rapid growth,” team leader Will Ketchum said of the team of four’s perception after spending time here. “Paris is a beautiful city and has many things to offer.”
After the visit, Ketchum discussed the survey.
“We want people to fill out the questionnaire so we can broaden our findings, a valuable part of the process,” Ketchum said. “Once we complete more research from information gathered here, and other places, we will return about mid-way through the process to present our initial findings and to put together a blueprint from which to build marketing strategies.”
More information about the survey, and an on-line copy can be found at distinctivelyparis.com. For those desiring a hard copy of the survey, one can be obtained from the Paris city manager’s office at City Hall, 135 1st SE Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.