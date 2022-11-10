United Way of Lamar County volunteers learned Wednesday that the 2023 campaign has reached $678,800, a whopping $100,000 more than its goal of $575,000.

“It’s a God thing,” executive director Jenny Wilson said at the drive’s final report out meeting as she stood inside a horse barn at Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy in northeastern Lamar County. Tailored Rides is one of 19 agencies supported by this year’s campaign.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

