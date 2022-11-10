United Way of Lamar County volunteers learned Wednesday that the 2023 campaign has reached $678,800, a whopping $100,000 more than its goal of $575,000.
“It’s a God thing,” executive director Jenny Wilson said at the drive’s final report out meeting as she stood inside a horse barn at Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy in northeastern Lamar County. Tailored Rides is one of 19 agencies supported by this year’s campaign.
“We exceed our goal because our community is incredibly generous,” Wilson said as she recounted the thoughts she had last week when she began to realize what the numbers were as totals began coming in. “By Wednesday and Thursday, I was thinking we should be stomping our feet and celebrating today, but then Friday happened and the tornadoes, and I don’t know about you, but I don’t really feel like doing that any more.”
With the extra funds, Wilson said the United Way is able to help tornado victims.
“It’s a God thing that we came in so over our goal because we have extra money now to help this community,” Wilson said. “We’ve opened up a tornado relief fund, and we’ve already started helping families get into apartments.”
With some campaigns not yet reporting final numbers, Wilson shared the following totals.
The Commercial division is at 106% of its $100,000 goal with $106,009; the Government division at 100% with $10,021.56 of a $10,000 goal; the Industry division at 127% with $311,244 of a $245,000 goal; the Business/Professional division at 133% with $140,079 of a $105,000 goal; Health Care at 94% with $42,137 reported to date of a $45,000 goal; the School division at 98% with Paris ISD at $24,184.45, Paris Junior College, $5,552 to date and North Lamar ISD, $14,213 and the Mail Contact and other division at 101% with $25,360 of a $25,000 goal.
Wilson reported the following workplace campaign totals to include Peoples Bank, $10,000; Liberty National Bank, $26,731; First Federal, $40,000; Lamar National Bank, $20,000; Farmers Bank, $5,015; Guaranty Bank, $1,220; Huhtamaki, $4,000, Lamar County, $5,664; City of Paris, $4,108, Paris Regional Medical Center, $38,136; Campbell Soup, $75,000; HWH, $62,537.50; Kimberly Clark, $65,198.56; R.K. Hall, $41,140; and Turner Industries, $8,772.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
