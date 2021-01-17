BOGATA — City Council is taking a hard look at hiring a code enforcement officer.
“I’ve been working to find someone,” Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley told the council earlier this week.
The city has been using the Bogata Police Department for code enforcement, but leadership for the city — as well as Police Chief David Short — would like to move that to a separate position. Two people have volunteered for the job, Hinsley said, Glenda Martin and Roland Strube.
“They have told me on a number of occasions, ‘Larry, I’ll do whatever you want us to do, we’ll do,’” he said. “So I’m thinking if both of them really want to do this, … we can tag team this. Glenda has skills and equipment, and … Roland has the ability to help distribute the letters and warning and all the necessary things that go out to the public.”
Councilman Bill Mellon objected to Martin’s involvement.
“Glenda Martin will have a conflict of interest,” he said.
Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loftin countered with state law.
“That is not the case,” Loftin said. “Owning property in the city does not put you in conflict with that.”
The city would be accountable for decisions made by the code enforcement officer, but Martin’s involvement would not conflict if she had the position. Loftin added that Martin and Strube do plan to run for City Council, which would put them in direct conflict with any duties of a code enforcement officer should they be hired.
Loftin suggested they table the measure until after the budget meeting later in the month, that way the council would know if it could actually hire someone for the job or accept two volunteers. Councilwoman Kim Lindsey seconded, and the motion passed.
Also as part of city cleanup, Hinsley brought up everything stored in the city barn, with unused equipment, scrap and old city vehicles, much of it in dire need to be either fixed or sold.
“There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be cleaned up,” Hinsley told the council. “We’re asking folks to clean up their properties, and we need to follow in kind. There’s value to the things there, though it may not be a huge amount. I’m told that one flatbed truck is actually very fixable.”
The flatbed truck was what the city used to haul off dirt when clearing ditched with a backhoe, Loftin told the council, and the city needed to do something about all the old tires on the property, which made it a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
“I’m all for getting it cleaned up,” Loftin said. “(We need to) go down there and inventory and see what can be fixed for a reasonable price and sold as a running vehicle, and whatever scrap value so we can get it gone.”
Hinsley admitted he didn’t know the process for that, whether it needed to be auctioned off or sold in a private sale. Typically the city opens up the items in question for bids, with a set minimum, Lindsey told the council.
Sanitation Solutions has offered to purchase the used tires, Loftin said, offering $1.50 per tire.
As a side note, Loftin added the gate for the property needed to be fixed. Even he could squeeze under there, he said.
“If I can get my fat butt under the gate, then anybody can,” Loftin said.
Loftin offered to walk through the barn and evaluate with the city’s public works director what needed to be sold and what didn’t and report back to the February meeting.
The council also gave Hinsley the go-ahead to set the Bogata Community Center up for Zoom meetings to help with social distancing due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the county.
