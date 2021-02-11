BONHAM — Fannin County Bond Supervision will now be under the direction of Fannin County Adult Probation, a separate state department, after commissioners on Tuesday approved the shift.
County Judge Randy Moore and Corey Baker, director of Adult Probation, signed a memorandum of understanding moments after the Commissioners’ Court approval. Many of the memo’s details were hashed out during January commissioners meetings, and following discussion Jan. 26, commissioners added a September 2021 expiration date to coincide with the end of the county’s fiscal year. The county will have the option to re-up the agreement annually, Moore said.
The move comes roughly a month after commissioners first discussed Baker’s request to transfer the department because Bond Supervisor Donna Lester was struggling with a massive and growing workload. That workload, Lester told commissioners, includes seeing 40 to 50 people per day, adding 30 to 40 cases per month and answering seemingly endless phone calls. Baker said his department would help handle office visits and phone calls. Baker also sought four months of startup funding, about $20,000, to cover Lester’s salary, benefits, computer needs and drug tests until the program is up on its feet and collecting enough fees to pay for itself.
According to the signed memorandum, the Bond Supervision Department and officer will continue to be funded solely by Fannin County, although the day-to-day supervision, management and fee collection will be handled by Adult Probation. Fees are to be deposited monthly with the county treasurer, and the county will reimburse Adult Probation monthly for actual expenses. Adult Probation also must provide the county with an itemized budget prior to the county’s adoption of its fiscal year budget.
As a result, Lester will become a state employee with state benefits, according to the memo.
Baker in January said he wanted to get the program running under Adult Probation by Feb. 22. On Tuesday, he said it would be April 1 because he is waiting for a leak to be fixed so carpet can be installed in the office Lester will occupy.
In other business, commissioners authorized the purchase of a new fingerprint reader for the District Clerk’s front counter. The clerk is tasked with included thumbprints on files, and the one in use includes an unnecessary signature pad. The fingerprint reader the clerk sought to buy was less than $150, and funds for it will come from the IT Department.
Commissioners also approved the use of contingency funds to install UV lighting systems in the four HVAC units in the South Annex, with total materials and labor to cost $1,000. And they approved quotes totaling $26,931.36 for the installation of a new closed circuit television system and access control. Quotes from a second company came within cents of the approved quote, commissioners were told.
Commissioners also are seeking bids for the mowing of right of ways. Commissioners Dean Lackey and Edwina Lane expressed interest in getting outside help for mowing, with Lane saying all her roads are overgrown. Moore suggested turning to Texas Department of Transportation to see how it seeks mowing bids.
And commissioners approved the Bois d’Arc Lake Zoning Commission’s recommendation to increase application fees to $350, as long as requirements for advertising in the newspaper do not change.
