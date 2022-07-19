Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown.jpg

The 903 Sun Sets Concert series continues Thursday with internationally acclaimed guitarist and Paris native Tyler Bryant and his band, The Shakedown.

 Submitted Photo

Paris native and Honey Grove High School graduate Tyler Bryant and his band, The Shakedown, brings his blues-imbued brand of rock and roll back home Thursday when the group headlines another 903 Sun Sets Concert on the square in downtown Paris.

The 903 Sun Sets concert is to be held on the Plaza Thursday. Admission is free. Event organizers will close the square to all vehicle traffic at 4 p.m. the day of the concert, and the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Drivers through downtown are advised to follow all detour signs.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.