Paris native and Honey Grove High School graduate Tyler Bryant and his band, The Shakedown, brings his blues-imbued brand of rock and roll back home Thursday when the group headlines another 903 Sun Sets Concert on the square in downtown Paris.
The 903 Sun Sets concert is to be held on the Plaza Thursday. Admission is free. Event organizers will close the square to all vehicle traffic at 4 p.m. the day of the concert, and the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Drivers through downtown are advised to follow all detour signs.
Bryant, son of Sabrina and Scotty Bryant of Honey Grove, lives in Nashville these days, but got his start as a future rock and roll guitar god when he was a child and began to learn to play blues guitar with the late Paris blues musician, Roosevelt Twitty. By the age of 15, he was winning international competitions and appearing at prestigious music festivals around the world..
After graduation, Bryant moved to Music City, USA, and began his professional recording career. He and his group have released four studio albums and a number of extended play releases, including “Loaded Dice & Buried Money,” which peaked at No. 37 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock charts. He has toured with and opened shows for artists including Jeff Beck, Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King, Pat Benatar, Heart, Smash Mouth, Styx, REO Speedwagon, AC/DC, Vince Gill, Guns N’ Roses and The Cadillac Three.
During the pandemic, Bryant said he saw an opportunity to take a break from a decade of touring and turned his attention to writing music, recording and producing other artists’ work in his own home studio, including that of his wife, Rebecca, who is part of her own band, Larkin Poe.
As the pandemic waned, Bryant resumed touring and has recently returned from a tour of European venues.
“European audiences have been incredibly welcoming to us,” he related via email. “I always get a kick out of telling people in Paris, France, that I was born in Paris, Texas, and that there is an Eiffel Tower there with a cowboy hat on it. I’m still convinced most folks think I’m making it up.”
The band’s tour continues after Thursday’s show with an appearance in Tyler, Texas, on Saturday.
It’s been quite a while since the last time we played so close to my home town of Honey Grove. I miss it there,” he said. “I still have a lot of friends around Honey Grove, Paris and Bonham that I don’t see near enough. When I heard there was an opportunity for us to play in Paris, I got so excited. I get to do what I love and briefly see my family and friends. There’s a lot of truth to that old ‘There’s no place like home’ saying.”
The show, sponsored by the Chamber’s Visitors and Convention Council, in cooperation with its visitparis.com program, features food vendors and a beer garden. Viewers are encouraged to bring their own seating.
For more information on sponsors and on food and drink to be available at the location, visit https://www.paristexas.gov/, or VisitParisTX on Facebook.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
