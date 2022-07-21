Rachel Caywood, of Powderly, has been named student nutrition director for Paris ISD, a position the newly named food service administrator said she “is thrilled to have” after eyeing the position for years.
Caywood assumed duties July 1 from former director Lori McEntyre. She was introduced to school trustees at a Monday night meeting where she expressed gratitude for being named to the position.
“I have been doing this for a long time, but one of my goals has always been to work for Paris, and here I am,” Caywood said.
After the meeting, the new director said she has worked in the food industry since she was 14 years old when she was hired at a pizza restaurant in the metroplex and soon was given the keys “to open up the place.”
Caywood moved to Paris in 1985, working at Burger King before becoming the manager of Whataburger when it opened here in 1988. After being there as general manager for several years, Caywood said she left the food industry for a time and worked at a radio station before becoming a secretary for the food director at North Lamar ISD where she quickly became interested in school cafeteria management.
“I worked there for 11 and a half years and that’s what got me started,” Caywood said. “I loved working in the schools and decided to go back to school.
She began work on a college degree in food service management, earning an online bachelor’s degree in 2019 from the University of the People in California.
She received her first food director job at Mount Vernon ISD where she worked before accepting the Paris ISD position.
“There are only four school food service directors here locally, and there is not a lot of turnover so I feel quite fortunate in getting this opportunity. “I hope to continue the excellent nutrition service the district already has and hope to bring in some new ideas as well.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News.
