Rachel Caywood.jpg

Rachel Caywood

Rachel Caywood, of Powderly, has been named student nutrition director for Paris ISD, a position the newly named food service administrator said she “is thrilled to have” after eyeing the position for years.

Caywood assumed duties July 1 from former director Lori McEntyre. She was introduced to school trustees at a Monday night meeting where she expressed gratitude for being named to the position.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.