North Lamar ISD trustees at a Monday night meeting approved a $1.146 per $100 valuation property tax rate, learned enrollment numbers are on the rise and took action to move forward on bond-related athletic facility improvements in time for the 2022 school year.
The 2022 tax rate includes 89.6 cents for Maintenance & Operations and 25 cents for bonded indebtedness to support a $23.1 million budget approved earlier this year. The owner of a $100,000 residence will pay roughly $179.70 more in taxes this year, according to information presented by Finance Director Melissa Darrow.
Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson reported an increase of 74 students from last year with the largest increase in pre-kindergarten enrollment with 38, for a total 121 students.
“We’re excited about that,” Watson said. “Our thinking is once we get them here, they will stay here once they make friends and get to know our school system.”
Average Daily Attendance, used by the state to provide funding, stands at 2,314.5, up roughly 25 students from the 2,107 number used for budgeting purposes.
District attorney Rick Lambert guided the board in action to speed up administrative and legal formalities in order to get construction started on athletic facilities at a savings to the district. He led the board through the replacement of a construction manager-at-risk delivery method to a job order contracting procurement method, all recommended by construction manager Harrison-Walker-Harper and Parkhill architectural firm.
With Lambert’s guidance, trustees took action to delegate authority to the superintendent to negotiate and execute necessary construction documents and contracts and then present them to the board for ratification.
“I think one of the promises that you guys made to the community is that you’d get those fields done before the next season,” Lambert said. “That’s why we’re moving quickly with regard to this; not quickly and sacrifice quality, but quickly in terms of getting the legal issues and the administrative issues out of the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.