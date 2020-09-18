Fire and rescue

SEPT. 17 to SEPT. 18

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Sept. 17

8:23 to 10 a.m., 435 23rd St. NE.

12:18 to 12:33 p.m., 1430 Maple Ave.

7:58 to 8:10 p.m., 856 Deshong Drive.

First Responder-Paris

Sept. 18

3:08 to 3:28 a.m., 540 Fitzhugh Ave.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Sept. 17

7:32 to 7:30 a.m., 4400 Se. Loop 286.

