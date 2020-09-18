SEPT. 17 to SEPT. 18
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sept. 17
8:23 to 10 a.m., 435 23rd St. NE.
12:18 to 12:33 p.m., 1430 Maple Ave.
7:58 to 8:10 p.m., 856 Deshong Drive.
First Responder-Paris
Sept. 18
3:08 to 3:28 a.m., 540 Fitzhugh Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sept. 17
7:32 to 7:30 a.m., 4400 Se. Loop 286.
