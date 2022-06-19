An estimated 500 vehicles, motorcycles, four-wheelers and even horses came out to celebrate Paris’ 11th annual Juneteenth Parade at Leon Williams Park Saturday morning. Though the route was initially set to begin at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 20th St. NE, so many vehicles were lined up on 20th Street. that the parade began on Fitzhugh Avenue at Booker T. Washington Homes instead.
Afterwards, the parade followed the original route, traveling down Martin Luther King St, turning left on Fitzhugh, right on Tudor St., left on 3rd St. NE, crossing Pine Bluff, right on Lamar, Avenue right on 7th St. NW and finally ending at Leon Williams Park.
In addition to the 500 vehicles participating in the parade, approximately 50 ATVs and four-wheelers drove by. Three or four horses clopped by on the side of the road, followed by cyclists zooming ahead to the front of the parade.
This year’s theme was “Love the Life you Live, Live the Life you Love,” a quote from singer Bob Marley. The parade celebrated the 157th year since enslaved persons in Texas learned of their freedom through the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s initial declaration.
Those who attended found it important to recognize the event for a variety of reasons.
“It’s freedom. Independence,” participant James Blake said. Juneteenth gives Black people an opportunity to recognize what their ancestors endured, he added.
Far more vehicles were available than parking spaces, and most participants parked decked out autos on park grass to make room for everyone in attendance. The turnout impressed organizer Yulanda Reeves, who had spent many months marketing the event.
“I’m very impressed by it. I’m happy. I mean, people came out and showed support, so I’m very happy about it. Doing all this, I love the parade, and the community and the unity. Because you bring people from Dallas, Greenville, Clarksville, Hugo. Everybody always come out to support us,” Reeves said.
The celebration began with a prayer and an award distribution. Reginald Hughes and Gary Savage were honored for their service to the community with plaques. The organizers shared other awards to various community members for their dedication, commitment and collaboration with the locals.
Finally, the visitors had the chance to play carnival theme games, splash into a waterslide and enjoy a bounce house donated by BNP Fun Inflatables. The event also had face painting and water dodgeball as activities. DJ Treetop of Dallas, TX also came to the event, running the sound and music for the fifth year in a row.
The celebration also featured a car and truck show with prizes for the top three candidates and a line dance competition with prizes for the top two winners. Numerous vendors provided food, snow cones and activities, and the kid-friendly event created a fun opportunity for the entire family.
“It’s the day that we became free, so it’s very important to me. It represents the African American community. And every time on Juneteenth, everybody comes together. We have a good time, a big celebration,” Reeves said.
