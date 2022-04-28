The Spring Salad Luncheon at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church will celebrate its 80th anniversary this year on Saturday from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m. in the church’s activity center. The luncheon event will offer a variety of salads, finger foods, and delicious desserts; but also this year in celebration of our anniversary, we are adding a few surprises along the way. As always, the church welcomes the community to participate in our annual luncheon and considers the event to be a wonderful opportunity to fellowship with our friends and neighbors.
“As a relative newcomer to the Paris area,” said salad luncheon committee chair Cathy Babb. “The luncheon has evolved over the past 80 years. It’s been fun to listen to luncheon stories from ladies of the parish. One of my favorites is about Mrs. Jo Ann Reddell, who would pick milkweed from the side of the road to decorate tables. She would dye the water she put the flowers in and they would change colors as they absorbed the water. I’m told that these centerpieces were absolutely beautiful.”
The stories abound, as do the recipes for the food offerings at the luncheon, many of which come from the Our Lady’s Guild cookbook, which also will be available at the front door, where tickets for the luncheon will be sold.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased upon arrival at the main entrance of the church or in advance, by calling the church office at 903-784-1000. The church is at 3300 Clarksville St. in Paris. Parking is behind the church facility. Those needing assistance may be seated early, if requested, and served by our volunteers.
Babb also acknowledges her committee this year: Jean Maninger, Denise Dority and Suzie Guymon.
“I count it as an honor to be working with a great team and with all the Guild members and wonderful cooks at Our Lady of Victory who work diligently to make the annual salad luncheon a success,” she said.
