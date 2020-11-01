In lieu of an in-person fundraiser, due to Covid-19, United Way of Lamar County will be hosting an online silent auction from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6. To access the auction, visit charityauction.bid/unitedwayoflamarcounty, then click “Bid,” choose the item(s) to bid on and sign in or register to place a bid.
Emails will be sent out at the end of the auction to announce the winners.
Items can be picked up at the United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave.
