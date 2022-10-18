The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Great Combined Circus is once again ending its yearly run with two final shows in Paris as the Hugo-based big top winds down its 32-week tour.
“It’s a traditional circus,” said Jim Royal, the circus’ office administrator. He said acts include bareback horse riding, tigers and a lion, acrobats, aerialists, and a clown, among others.
The circus is conducting two shows at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 East Center St.
The 90-minute shows will be held under a tented, one-ring, big top with seating no further than 40 feet away from the action in the ring, according to the circus’ website.
Royal said Wendell the Lion and golden tabby tigers Delilah and Solomon would be some of the animals featured in performances.
According to People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, Delilah and Solomon were once housed by Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage and his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park — the subject of the Netflix documentary “Tiger King.”
According to documents from PETA, a worker at Maldonado-Passage’s facility testified in federal court that the flamboyant zookeeper used a shotgun to kill five healthy tigers to make room for the Culpepper & Merriweather big cats.
Maldonado-Passage is serving a 21-year sentence in federal prison for charges relating to the above and other crimes.
Before the big top is constructed, the public is invited to a free tour of the circus grounds at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The circus website stated the tour will include raising the circus tent and learning about the animal’s routine and other information regarding the show’s daily operations.
Formed in 1985, the Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combined Circus began with a small show by Robert Johnson, Jim Hebert and Curtis Cainan. The circus, based in Queen Creek, Ariz., until 2001, moved to Hugo to become the 20th circus in the city since 1941 and the third active circus still in operation.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for seniors above 65 and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the circus’s website at https://cm-circus.square.site.
