Under the Big Top

The circus will set up at the fairgrounds this week.

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Great Combined Circus is once again ending its yearly run with two final shows in Paris as the Hugo-based big top winds down its 32-week tour.

“It’s a traditional circus,” said Jim Royal, the circus’ office administrator. He said acts include bareback horse riding, tigers and a lion, acrobats, aerialists, and a clown, among others.

