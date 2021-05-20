BOGATA — At the March City Council meeting, the leader of the Lions Club agreed to hear out Lee Williams about taking over the pop-up farmers market in order to encourage more business in the city.
“Last year, it was a pop up. We didn’t do much advertising, we wanted to see how it worked,” Williams told the council at the May meeting. “It was very successful. We are thankful that the Lions Club has agreed to take that over and actually bring it back in the fall.”
Communities Unlimited — a nonprofit based out of Fayetteville, Arkansas, aiming to build up rural communities — has tried several times over the years to prod Bogata city leadership into more action on growing the community, but little has taken fruit. Now, with a new mayor, a few new council members and energized citizens, that may change.
Though it was approved by the council in 2018, Williams — who is the local representative for the nonprofit — brought a community plan back before the new council and asked them to review it, seeing if it still fit with their vision of Bogata.
“I’ve come back a couple times to say that, you know, a plan is only as good as the action steps we put under it,” Williams said. “We did a lot of research to get to this stage, but if you put it up on a shelf and let it collect dust, it doesn’t serve any purpose.”
The plan placed before the council has four pillars: business, health care, food security, and community appearance and attractions.
“Two years ago, we held focus groups and talked to people about what they wanted to see in Bogata,” Williams said.
And the three-person task force — with the help of resources from Communities Unlimited — came up with the plan. The group is comprised of Williams, Mary Lynn Palmer, who runs the Bogata Health Clinic, and Shelley Evans, the owner of Honey Hush downtown.
Under business, the group recommended providing support to new businesses in town and helping existing businesses to grow. At May’s meeting, Williams said CU would meet once a month in the community center to hold forums for business owners, with guest speakers, and even visit Rivercrest ISD with business owners, to encourage the younger generation that they could be successful in their hometown.
Under health care, their plan noted the town needed a pharmacy, and possibly expanding the existing clinic to include rehab space for the elderly in town and for student athletes.
With food security, the task force worked with Purdue University on a feasibility study for a grocery store. The study revealed that a grocery store co-op would be able to turn a 1% profit within a year of being built, relying not only on local business but business off the highway on Highway 271 as well. Williams said they even had the plot of land picked out, that they could have bought for a low price, and the co-op would also bring jobs to the area.
Though no action has been taken on the grocery store, the latest effort in that direction is the pop-up farmers market, held on the corner where the old nursing home was, which has now been taken over by the Lion’s Club.
For community appearance and attractions, the task force noted the city needed to fix its roads and possibly build a memories park. She suggested local business Turnin’ Rust could create a photo stop at the city park where people can stop and take pictures while on their way to somewhere else, all the time low-key advertising the city on social media.
“Bogata has good potential, it just needs people to pull the trigger,” Williams said. “It’s up to us to launch something.”
Right now, the city is on a three-year grant through Communities Unlimited, and one year of that grant is already gone. If the city doesn’t take action, the 501(c)(3) organization will pull out and find another community that will use its resources and put it into practice.
“We’ve had a lot of proposals put together for us,” Williams said. “If after three years, and there’s nothing happening, there’s other communities that will use the information and skillset.”
And it doesn’t have to be grand, sweeping projects either, lots of little projects can add up to big dividends, Williams said. The program worked with the city to get CIS-mapping done, so emergency services during a disaster will know where water mains and sewer lines are located throughout the city.
But now it’s up to the council and the residents of Bogata. Williams said the program is now “where the rubber meets the road.”
“Unless we start to attack some of these issues with a plan and a strategy, … well, we’ll have to figure it out eventually,” with or without the help of CU, she said. “I’d hate to see inaction hold Bogata back. … Change is good, and change is going to happen. I’d like to see it so we’re moving towards something.”
