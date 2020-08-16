HONEY GROVE — Though the Honey Grove Police Department won in this year’s Battle of the Badges, more needs to be done for blood drives, according to Melanie Roberston with the Texoma Regional Blood Center.
“We’ve been skirting along in critical need of A negative,” she said. “Donating blood is the last thing on anyone’s mind right now.”
Robertson, who is the donor recruiter for the center, said they had seven people show up to donate Wednesday, but only six were eligible. The police had four, and the fire department had two.
“That has been the case over the past several months,” she said. “Nationwide, there has been a huge decrease in donor turnout.”
Originally, when lockdown for the pandemic happened, people were eager to give blood, and as hospitals shut down voluntary surgical procedures, there was enough.
“We were able to build up a stockpile,” Robertson said, “but blood only has a 40-day shelf life.”
In the past couple of months, the center has seen a 30% to 45% decrease in donations, mostly because people are working from home. A lot of blood drives occur at large offices in the area, she said.
“We haven’t been able to take the blood mobile to those facilities,” Robertson said. “Anything really helps.”
She has tried to set up blood donation contests in several smaller Fannin County communities to help get more donations.
“The more people see the blood mobile, the more they will donate,” Robertson said. “We always try to have something to give them (i.e. a T-shirt or free meal), because these people are giving of themselves.”
Emily Austin, who lives not too far from the Honey Grove City Hall, was present to donate her blood Wednesday. She said she wasn’t there for either the police or the fire department, though.
“I’m doing this for the blood bank,” she said. “Every time they come over here, I donate.”
