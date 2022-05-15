Paris High School honor graduates Davis Green, valedictorian, and Adam Hartman, salutatorian, have been named $2500 National Merit Scholarship winners. The two were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Winners are judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to information provided by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. in Evanston Illinois.
“These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalist and their schools,” the announcement stated.
Student academic records, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned as well as scores from a SAT/National Merit Scholar-ship Qualifying test and contributions and leadership in school and community activities were evaluated as well as an essay written by the finalist and a recommendation written by a high school official.
Green, the son of Gregory and Amanda Green, plans to attend Columbia University in the fall to major in pre-med on his way to pursuing a career in the medical field as a physician. Hartman, the son of Michael and Tabitha Hartman, plans to attend Oklahoma State University where he will major in biosystems engineering and then pursue a career in the medical field as a physician.
(0) comments
