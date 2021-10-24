Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is expected to grant approval for a Girl Scout project to clean up the 100-year-old Egypt Cemetery in Blossom, certify a grant with Lamar County Human Resources Council for its Meals on Wheels program, and give approval to grant applications for an additional outdoor warning system and generators at communication towers when it meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The approval of updates to the Lamar County Emergency Disaster Plan also is an agenda item, as is an interlocal agreement with the City of Paris to establish a Northeast Auto Theft Task Force. Commissioners are to receive a certificate of compliance from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards certifying that the Lamar County Jail meets all state requirements.
Other agenda items include possible approval for the Paris Police Department to place two license plate reader cameras in the county funded with state funds through the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force; the rescheduling of court meetings surrounding upcoming holidays; the appointment of Lamar County Clerk Ruth Sisson as records management officer; the approval of security bonds for Tax Assessor-Collector Haskell Maroney; and the hiring of a firm to perform administrative services related to the American Rescue Plan Act.
Commissioners are to enter executive session to discuss pending litigation involving opiates, followed by expected open session action to approve a settlement agreement with Johnson & Johnson.
