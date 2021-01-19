In the corner, a green pop-up flashed “Derald Bulls made a bid,” while at the same time, the REACH Center went live with its auction.
“2020 has been a very challenging year,” REACH Center director Krissy Crites said in a livestreamed video on Facebook.
Saturday night saw the annual Snowflakes & Diamonds gala go digital. Thanks to the pandemic, the special needs center had to push it’s main fundraiser to an online platform, and it managed with just one or two technical difficulties. The event raised $65,123, including people calling in just to donate. The goal was $45,000 for this year’s gala.
“I was so shocked,” Crites said. “This is not at all what I was expecting. … I was in tears, I was absolutely in tears over the amount of support.”
The annual fundraiser typically rents out Love Civic Center to fund the center’s yearly budget for teaching, advocating for and supporting the special needs community in the greater Lamar County area. This year, set up at the REACH Center, DeadCat Media filmed the Facebook livestream Saturday night with Monte Moore calling the bids.
At the beginning of the online viewing, a video featuring Isaiah, one of the center’s children, tried to stream, but no sound came out, so the center scrapped the video but encouraged watchers to listen to it on a previous post. Isaiah came to the center this summer with his wheelchair, but through physical therapy and working with volunteers at the center every week and his physical therapists, he took a big leap forward last week.
“Isaiah came to us this summer, and he was not walking,” Crites said. “He had transitioned to walking, one hand on the rail, down the hallway.”
And on Friday, he took his first steps unaided, while going for a toy truck. This is how the center helps special needs children in the community, she said. His physical therapists saw the video, she added, and now they are going to focus on getting him to walk toward a toy to increase mobility.
The center has had to adapt all year, canceling Buddy Baseball, setting up Zoom classes, enacting several Covid-era protocols and much more, Crites added, while still serving the needs of the community.
The live auction was set up in sets of three, called pods. On the block were a Richard Drake Construction custom Ruger .22 rifle, a fire pit, a Yeti cooler, spray-in bedliner, a set of tires, a set of running boards for a truck with installation included, a rolling workbench and rolling utility cart, Taste of Paris with gift certificates to several area restaurants, two case knives, a necklace and bracelet set from David House Jewelry and two framed and autographed pictures of Coach Gene Stallings with his son, Johnny, in the stands with the Crimson Tide team. The highest bid went to the Stallings photo for $4,500 from Quality Care ER.
The fire pit was in its second round of auctioning, Moore said.
“Somebody last year at the gala bought it and said, ‘Y’all keep it and get more money next year.’ This is how great our community is.”
Bids poured in during the live auction, with some coming in through the autria.com auctioneering website, others commenting on the Facebook Live post with their bids and others calling to the center. Everything was on a 30-second delay.
Toward the halfway point of the live bidding, Katie Exum called in just to donate $100, the auctioneer announced over the video. Her live donation spurred others to do the same. At one point, Steve Martin with Paris Coffee Co. called in with a $1,000 donation.
Items up for bid in the silent online auction included two tickets to Medieval Times, several gift baskets, decor gift packages, blankets, decorative pillows, dog treats, oil changes, accessories, gift certificates, photography packages, knives and even an escape room package.
Several sponsors even upped their annual donations for 2021, Crites said in the video.
“We had some donors really step up this year,” she said. “Coston & Sons had a 75% raise in their sponsorship.”
The Super Snowflake sponsor is Brydle Contracting out of Sulphur Springs. Snowflake Sponsors are American SpiralWeld Pipe, James Hodge Dodge and The Paris News. Diamond sponsors are RK Hall Construction, Kimberly-Clark, Paris OBGYN, Paris Coffee Co., Coston & Son, 1st Federal Community Bank, and Guaranty Bank & Trust. Gold sponsors were Paris Regional Medical Center, Powerjack Foundation and Texas Oncology. Silver sponsors are Ballard Insurance, Liberty National Bank, Nita’s Diner, American Towing, The Results Companies, RPM Staffing and Red River Federal Credit Union.
One of the winners of the night stopped by the REACH Center Sunday to pick up her prize, and said she didn’t even know the center was there until she saw the livestream on social media. Her daughter has autism, Crites said, and after visiting the center said she was “fixing to get really involved.”
“I was like, ‘Fine, you can start Monday,’” Crites said.
It all came together, and the new formatting didn’t hinder the gala at all, she added.
“Everybody stepped up to help out,” Crites said. “Even the simplest shares on Facebook helped.”
