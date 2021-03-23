Just over a year after the lockdown began, Tower City Comedy Club in Paris has announced the line up for its 3rd annual Tower City Comedy Festival, to be Friday and Saturday downtown.
“As I understand it, we were the last live comedy festival in the U.S. in 2020, and now we are the first of 2021,” said Paris-based comedian and festival organizer Daryl Felsberg. “I think we are all ready to get out of the house, to laugh and enjoy life again. I know the comics are.”
Felsberg said although this year’s festival would not be as large as in 2020, it would still be “an incredible event.”
About 30 comics from all over the U.S. will be in Paris this weekend to perform and to attend workshops and network with other comics, promoters and bookers.
“We have comics coming from Colorado, Utah, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Florida,” Felsberg said, “All the states that are open. Not so many from California and New York. People from there are still in shelter mode.”
Felsberg had already begun planning for this year’s festival when the pandemic shut everything down.
“We began taking submissions for this year’s festival immediately after last year’s,” he said. “We had 400 applications by July, when we had set the deadline. We sat on them as long as we could, but by November we finally made the decision to go forward with it. We knew it would be a very different set-up this year. We rescheduled it from late February to late March, shrank the size of the shows and the number of nights and limited the seating.”
“I know the state has said we can have as many people in the audience as we want, but we are not doing that. We will abide by certain rules. We want people to wear masks — they can take them off after they are seated — and we will limit the number of people we admit. We are going to make sure it is safe and it is fun.”
Headliners for the event include John Wessling, (“Comedy Central Presents,” “The Roast of Jeff Foxworthy,” and “Last Comic Standing”) who will perform Friday night. Then, actor/comic Ralph Harris (“Dream Girls,” staring Beyonce and Eddie Murphy, “Evan Almighty” and “Seinfeld”) will close out the main show Saturday night.
According to Felsberg, the entertainment industry was among the last to be told the country was shutting down because of the virus.
Actor/comic Stephen Quezada, who appeared at Tower City Comedy in early March of last year, and Felsberg were scheduled to appear together in a series of shows in Oklahoma and New Mexico a few days after he had been in Paris.
“Steven and I were in Durant, the second week of March, on our way to a show, and suddenly our phones started going off,” Felsberg said. “Steven said ‘Bro, did you know we were shutting down? I just lost two gigs.’ I checked my phone and found I had lost two or three gigs. It just kept going like that until it was all gone. Most of these comics coming this year haven’t been on stage for a year. For some of them, the last time they were on stage was here in Paris at the last festival.”
Admittance to the Tower City Comedy Festival is by an all-show pass, costing $50. That cost includes a fan kit and admission to all six shows, which Felsberg said works out to be about $8 a show. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. each night and run through about 1:30 a.m. Venues are the Tower City Comedy Club, 12 1st St. NE, and South Main Iron, 255 1st St. SW. Shows are BYOB and audiences are welcome to bring food to the venues.
Passes are transferable and are available online at towercitycomedyfestival.com. The fan kit will include show times and venues, along with a tote bag and other fun stuff.
Pass holders will also get to enjoy the “Off the Cuff” show, where comedians are given random subjects and have to create material instantly. Another popular event is the “Tracy Kellett Roast Battle,” where comics battle it out and roast each other for the crown. Last year, Kellett, out of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was crowned queen of this event and will serve as this year’s Roast Battle host.
“Thanks to our sponsors for their dedicated support,” Felsberg said. “Paris Visitors Convention Council, QualityCare ER, Paris Air Conditioning, Sun Valley, Spangler’s, South Main Iron, 107, Paris Chevy, Roadrunner Service Center, American Towing and Recovery, East Texas Broadcasting, Scott’s Collision Repair, Paris CBD, Stone Title, David House Jewelry, Ballard Insurance, David’s Meat Market, Hampton Inn, 1st Street Media, and Downtown Coffee. The community really got behind us, as an opportunity to really get the community open again.”
“We have a lineup that has something for everyone,” he added. “Not much of a political nature, though. Nobody wants to hear divisiveness right now. They want to be entertained and to laugh.”
