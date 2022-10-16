More than 300 people attended an annual Lamar County Farm Bureau meeting Thursday night at Love Civic Center to enjoy a barbeque meal, win door prizes and receive the latest information about the organization’s activities.
General manager Jason Coward welcomed the audience and gave highlights about the work the non-profit organization does in promoting agriculture at county, state and national levels as well as the benefits received from membership.
“I know there is a lot of confusion at times as a lot of people think you have a membership to an insurance company, but that is not actually the case,” Coward said, as he explained there are two different entities, the Texas Farm Bureau and the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Company. “Texas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit agriculture organization with its main purpose to lobby for agriculture.
The individual county organization is its own entity with a board of directors which supports agriculture locally including the support of the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show, agricultural programs for teachers and fund different projects around the county, Coward said. “And, along with membership, comes the availability of property, farm and vehicle insurance and more recently a competitive health insurance program.
Board vice-president Mike Parsons summarized recent local activities including college scholarships presented to senior Kristen Parson and Madison Cox. The bureau also sponsored a $200 belt buckle and contributed $13,379 during the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show.
“In addition, the Farm Bureau gave each student who participated a livestock show t-shirt,” Parsons said. “We also gave $1,000 to the Downtown Food Pantry, $500 to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and $1,000 to the West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund.
In addition to Parsons, board members include Mike Winters, president, David Nabors, secretary, and members Monty Cannada, David Basinger, Jerry Jackson, Paul Bayer, Alan Weatherford, Richard Gratny, Wally Kraft, Tony Whittle and Austin Sugg.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.