Big things are in the works at Prairiland ISD, with both Prairiland Junior High School and Blossom Elementary School in the process of receiving face lifts in the form of additions to the schools’ facilities. They just won’t be ready in time for the start of the new school year in the coming weeks.

At the junior high school, the district is adding eight classrooms, administrative offices and a work room, Superintendent Jeff Ballard said. And with the recent emphasis that has been put on school safety, the junior high school will also improve security measures at the entrance to the school.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

