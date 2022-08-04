Big things are in the works at Prairiland ISD, with both Prairiland Junior High School and Blossom Elementary School in the process of receiving face lifts in the form of additions to the schools’ facilities. They just won’t be ready in time for the start of the new school year in the coming weeks.
At the junior high school, the district is adding eight classrooms, administrative offices and a work room, Superintendent Jeff Ballard said. And with the recent emphasis that has been put on school safety, the junior high school will also improve security measures at the entrance to the school.
At Blossom Elementary, seven classrooms are being added, as well as work rooms and a multipurpose community room that will also serve as a gym and recess room.
Ballard said the additions have been a long time coming.
“There’s simply not enough space for the number of kids we have,” he said. “We’ve needed this for a while.”
Despite the projects’ necessity, Ballard said there have been some unforeseen obstacles. Both projects are a month behind schedule, he estimated.
“There have been some workforce issues, and then there was some weather that held things up,” he said. “It’s just been one thing after another that’s slowed the process down.”
The work on both schools is being handled by Harrison, Walker & Harper, and Ballard stressed that while there have been some unexpected setbacks, none of them are due to HWH.
“They’re a great company to work with, and they’re doing an excellent job,” he said.
“The construction teams are pushing hard to make up for any lost days while ensuring we maintain a safe environment for the students, faculty and our teams,” HWH President Jared Kinabrew said.
At the junior high, vertical work — installing the steel foundations — began in recent weeks and is still in the early stages. Simultaneously to that, HWH Director of Marketing Kristi Head said, work has also begun installing the utilities.
Meanwhile, at Blossom Elementary school, slabs are still being laid, Ballard said. Despite being earlier in the process, Head said things are still further along there, due to the smaller scale of the school and project.
They now expect work at Blossom to be fully finished around Feb. 1, 2023, with the junior high school finishing up in the weeks after that.
In addition to the ongoing work being done at Prairiland Junior High School and Blossom Elementary School, Prairiland also has two projects in the planning stages: a CTE building and an indoor athletic facility at Prairiland High School.
Ground is expected to be broken on the CTE building in September, with work on the athletic facility expected to break ground in the new year.
“It’s an exciting time at Prairiland,” Ballard said. “There’s lots of big things happening.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.