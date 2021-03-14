Paris Fire Department Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle announced last week the promotions of two members of his staff.
Chad Graves, a captain with the department since 2012, was promoted Feb. 20 to the rank of deputy chief. Colt Holbert was promoted March 6 to the rank of captain.
Graves, a long-time resident of Paris and Reno, began his firefighting career as a volunteer county firefighter.
“My first career position was in Mount Pleasant,” he said. “I enjoyed my time there and worked with some good leaders, but Paris is my home. I was raised here, grew up here, and I wanted to come back here and work.”
“I like being able to drive five minutes from my house to get to work,” he added.
Graves started with the PFD in February 2006, working his way through the ranks from firefighter to driver to captain. Along the way, he has become certified to teach a number of fire fighting skills. He holds a hazardous materials handling certification and is in charge of the department’s drone program, and he works with the department toward applying for state and federal funds for equipment the department needs.
Since joining the Paris Fire Department, Graves has studied for and achieved an associate’s degree from Paris Junior College as well as a paramedic’s certification. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in emergency management administration online from West Texas A&M University.
When not on duty, Graves teaches at a fire academy in Sulphur Springs, and he works for a Phoenix-based company that trains large corporations in safety issues. He also serves as the fire chief and emergency coordinator for the City of Reno.
Graves is 40, married and the father of two girls, ages 6 and 2. He said he enjoys spending time with his wife and kids and trying to keep the kids busy.
“I see myself staying in Paris,” he said. “I plan to retire in time, and do something else with my time, but not anytime soon. Not with a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old.”
“Deputy Chief Graves is a 15-year veteran of the Paris Fire Department,” McMonigle said. “His dedication to our community shows in everything he does, both on and off duty. He’s been a leader in our department for years before he officially assumed the role, and his overall experience and sizable contributions to our department and city have proven to be invaluable. We look forward to seeing what the future holds with him as an integral part of our management team.”
Holbert is a second-generation Paris firefighter. His father, Bret Holbert, retired from the PFD in October 2014, several months before his son entered the fire academy.
“My father never pushed me to be a firefighter,” the younger Holbert said. “I went to college and explored a couple of different career paths and decided most of them involved sitting behind a desk, and I didn’t want that. With the fire department, it’s something different every day and that intrigued me. Also being from here it was important to me to help the community I grew up in.”
After working as a long-term substitute math teacher at the middle school level, and with the North Lamar ISD athletic department, Holbert started work and at the fire academy academy in 2015, working mornings at the station and afternoons on his studies. He spent two weeks at the academy in required skills training as well as training with the Paris crew.
The new captain is 32 years old and is married with a 5-year-old son. His son is active in sports, which keep the family busy. He said he sees himself staying with the department and plans to retire from there. He holds basic firefighter and EMT certifications, hazardous materials certification and is on the departments dive team, the swift-water rescue team and the wildland fire team.
“Captain Holbert is a six-year veteran and is one of our rising stars,” McMonigle said. “His education, experience and attitude make him a great fit for the captain’s role as a company officer. His calm, cool demeanor will enable him to serve the citizens, the department and the City of Paris in a professional manner that will get things accomplished the way they need to be done. We’re excited for him and for ourselves as he steps into his new role as a leader in our department.”
Holbert said he enjoys spending time with his family when he is not working, which is not often.
“I work a lot of overtime here, rather than work a second job, like some do,” he said.
