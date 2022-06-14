Predicted high temperatures and the rising cost of gas didn’t deter automobile enthusiasts from spending time at Saturday’s 15th Annual Northeast Texas Classic Car Show at the pavilion and grounds around the Love Civic Center in Paris.
“We had a good show. We had a nice turnout and gave out some nice trophies,” said Travis Skidmore, a member of the The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum board of directors and one of event organizers.
The car show is one of major fundraisers for the memorial museum and Skidmore said more than $4,000 was raised.
There were 184 vehicles from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas competing for one of those trophies.
Roy Gwinn, of Powderly, was the first entrant on the scene Saturday with his 1966 fully restored Mustang.
“It didn’t look like that when I got it,” he said. “I did what I could, then I got somebody to do what I couldn’t do.”
He said getting the Mustang was a lifelong fulfillment.
“When my wife and I got married, they came out with it and we had already bought a new car. We couldn’t afford two cars so we had to wait until we got old,” he said,
David Glass registered for the car show back in December to attend the event for the seventh time.
He entered his 1955 Chevrolet Nomad, a two-door wagon that was a specialty vehicle for General Motors, he said.
“This was built for the California market, which was the biggest car market,” he said. “They needed a car to show off. This was the banner car for Chevy in 1955.”
The first 36 vehicle owners who preregistered for the annual car show got a spot under the pavilion.
Larry Barnes’ 1941 Oldsmobile 96 model convertible had one of the prime spots under the pavilion.
The Olds is one of the rarest cars in the county, he said of the car he got in 2019.
“In ‘41 only 325 96 model convertibles were made,” he said. “It was the only year they made the 96.”
He called getting the rare car a godsend.
“It was in Idaho. It was on the internet and I just happened to run across it,” he said.
“I had a classic car guy look at it for me and he told me if I didn’t buy it, he would,” Barnes said.
One of the most popular entrants to car shows everywhere is the 1957 Chevrolet and there were several on display Saturday.
One of them belonged to Randy Wicks of Lake Creek. He and his son Colton, who is an eye doctor at Paris Optical, were shining up the Chevy when Skidmore walked over with an announcement.
He awarded the pair the Gene Ray Memorial Trophy which is a judges’ pick for the honorary trophy that goes to their favorite ‘57 Chevy which was the late Ray’s favorite model of the car.
One of the oldest cars at the show was a 1929 Oldsmobile that Mary Sue Woods, of Chicota, got when she traded a motorcycle for it.
It had a for sale sign on it, too.
“It runs and drives good,” she said. “We have had a lot of fun with it, but are looking to sell it. It needs someone else to love it.”
Steven Curtis of Millerton, Oka., has put a lot of love and elbow grease into his car,
He has an original restoration 1965 Plymouth Barracuda.
“I did the whole thing myself,” he said. “I watched a bunch of YouTube.”
“It was a rusty death trap when I first saw it,” he said of the car he spotted a few years ago in a yard with a tree growing through the engine compartment.
“Now, it is a sweet running machine at 57 years old,” he said.
Skidmore was happy with the event as a whole and thankful to all the help people and groups gave to the veterans’ association.
“RDC Construction and other supporters supplied the trophies,” he said. “I also want to thank the police and Sheriff’s Office and the City of Paris for all their help.”
The event will be back next year he said with a new name,
“It will be something like the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum Car Show,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.