Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar this week announced he’ll send taxing authorities $890.5 million in local sales tax allocations this month. That’s up 4.8% over allocations in November 2019. This month’s disbursement is based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.
Consumers in the Red River Valley have been little deterred from spending during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to double and triple digit percentage growth in sales tax allocations for some cities. The trend continued in September for most cities, with Deport again seeing more than 100% growth over last year. Deport’s allocation for November totals $6,833.11, up 126.48% from last year’s $3,017.08. That comes on the heels of last month’s 210.99% growth. For the year, Deport has received $52,254.01, up 90.8% from last year’s $27,386.62.
Paris receives the largest portion of local sales tax allocations in the region, and this month is set to receive $1,160,721.70, up 40.07% from last year’s $828,646.28. For the year, Paris has received $9,098,688.28, up 11.97% over 2019’s collections. Sun Valley also saw more than 40% growth with November’s allocation totaling $3,483.72, up 40.27% from 2019. Sun Valley’s year-to-date total is now $41,875.13, which is up 36.3% from last year’s $30,721.07.
Toco’s sales tax allocation is up 36.35% this month to $1,735.35, pushing the year-to-date total to $19,588.04, up 22.54% from 2019. Reno and Blossom also saw their allocations grow. Reno’s allocation of $27,769.04 is up 27.69% over the same month last year, and its year-to-date total is $287,323.59, up 18.99%. Meanwhile, Blossom received $13,019.55 this month, an increase of 21.95% from November 2019. For the year, Blossom has received $120,535.66, up 20.74% from last year’s $99,826.03 total.
The only Lamar County city to fall short of last year’s collection was Roxton. This month’s allocation of $2,480.88 is down 21.74% from last year’s $3,170.25. But the city’s allocations are up 6.28% for the year to $20,551.60.
Lamar County collections also continued to show strong growth, up 43.68% to $435,289.07. Year-to-date collections for the county now total more than $3.71 million, an increase of 19.79% over 2019’s year-to-date collections.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections grew 58.95% in September to $37,791.85 over last year’s $23,775.71. That boosted the year-to-date sales tax revenue to $372,649.57, up 46.61%. Delta County’s increase was 26.32% to $13,821.51, helping to provide a 8.04% boost over the same period last year to $113,853.27. Reversing a decline in last month’s allocations, Fannin County’s sales tax revenue growth was 26.83% this month for a total of $140,750.26. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 11.65% to more than $1.32 million.
There was a mixed bag for regional county seats with Clarksville’s sales tax revenue up 23.37% to $47,267.60, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 20.11% to $444,220.87, while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 4.34% to $212,886.06, for a year-over-year growth of 6.19% to more than $2.1 million. Cooper also saw sales tax revenues grow, up 15.91% in the month-to-month comparison to $20,218.08. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 6.24% to $156,983.82.
Also in Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 104.65% for September to $39,524.88, helping to drive the year-to-year comparison up 46.45% to $324,172.90.
