From the ravages of Covid-19, heightened tensions and political battles, a Paris group named Encompass has emerged. Led by Rhonda Reed, the rising organization received its name for its mission to encompass Loop 286 with prayer on Sept. 13.
“The vision is to have the churches of Paris come together and meet at a designated spot, and then spread people out across and around the loop. And to have a time of prayer, either 15 or 20 minutes of prayer, facing inward to the city and then turning around and having a time of prayer facing outward of the city to pray for the surrounding areas in the country,” Reed said, describing the event.
Although she is still working with others to hone details for the event, the Encompass event is planned for 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Anyone is welcome to attend, Reed said. More details will be released on the group’s Facebook page, Encompass 2020.
Whether they are arm in arm or spread out over several yards, Reed wants to show Paris and the surrounding area that there are Christians ready and willing to come forward and profess their faith in desperate times.
“This is just kind of a way to show a representation that there are Christians out there. There are people that will pray and that they can go to if they want to. And that’s really why I wanted people to know,” Reed said.
Twenty churches have already agreed to participate, and Reed believes more will come forward as well.
“Our goal is to really reach out to every church in the county to be a part of this if they want to. The vision that God gave me was: it was not about my church or somebody else’s church. It was about the church as a whole. And I just kind of came upon it because everything that’s happened. The hate’s visible, the doctors are visible, the politicians are visible. Everything’s visible, and we’ve just really felt like the church has not been visible. The Christians have not been visible or seen or heard,” Reed said.
Although she is a part of the Canaanland Church of God, Reed hopes the Encompass gathering will happen outside of church denomination.
“We have quite a few churches that have already committed or said that they want to be involved … In our little area (Paris and Lamar County) there’s like 120 churches, so I just wanted to bring those people together. Not one specific church, but a body of believers to do this with us.”
She hopes people will come away from the event knowing the power of prayer.
“You know, God acknowledges it, especially when we come together corporately with prayer that way, I mean, just God acknowledges that. But also for the community to know, ‘hey what is this all about. Let me check this out.’ Or if they’ve been out of church because of the whole Covid-19 thing. Just a reminder of we’re believers, and we need to get back to the House of God and do for our community and things that we’re supposed to stand for as Christians,” Reed said.
