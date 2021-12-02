Pie and cake buyers shelled out a record-breaking $8,000 toward scholarships for Lamar County high school seniors Monday night at a chili supper leading up to the annual All-Breed Bull Sale at Cattleman’s Livestock Commission on Tuesday afternoon that saw roughly 600 head of livestock pass through the ring.
Now in its 56th year, the sale, sponsored by the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, benefits a scholarship fund for Lamar County high school students. This year’s recipients, Brooke Bridges, of Chisum High School, Jessica Francis, of Prairiland High School, and Carson Day, of Paris High School, each received $2,000.
At Tuesday’s auction, buyers paid an average $3,200 for 66 bulls, an average $1,800 for 35 cow/calf pairs and an average $1,327 for 445 bred cows and heifers, according to information provided by Chamber president Paul Allen.
“The turnout was great, and the quality of animals sold quite high,” Allen said soon after initial tallies came in. “We won’t have the final numbers on the sale until later.”
The high-selling animal, a Charolais bull sold by Bayvue Farms of Hermann, Missouri, brought $5,400. Lynn Baker, of Bogata, made the purchase. Matthew Davis, of Bokchito, Oklahoma, paid $2,150 for a cow/calf pair sold by Billy Wolf of Whitesboro, Texas. Wolf also sold the highest bred cow for $2,175, which was purchased by Dale Bell of Gainesville, Texas. Michaels & Sons, a Lamar County ranch operation, was volume buyer with 149 head purchased.
Back for the second year for a bull session Monday night at the chili supper, Throckmorton rancher Donnell Brown talked about the importance of early planning to keep ranches in the family and the family on the ranch. The speaker shared about the legal steps his parents took 40 years ago to pass ownership of the family ranch to their four children.
