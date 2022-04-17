Paris ISD board of trustees will take a look at the 2022-2023 budget and the coming year calendar when trustees meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 2019 Clarksville St.
Business Manager Tish Holleman is to lead a second round of budget workshops and present monthly and quarterly investment reports while Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon reports on enrollment, dual credit , the 2022-23 school calendar and a staff development waiver request.
Superintendent Paul Jones is to remind trustees of a Teacher of the Year celebration April 28 at Paris Golf & Country Club, a Team of 8 training set for May 18 and is to give an update on board policy revisions.
The board will meet in closed session to consider personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.