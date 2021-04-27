APRIL 25 TO APRIL 27
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
April 23
10:34 to 10:41 a.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
April 25
4:20 to 4:31 p.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
April 26
8:06 to 8:16 p.m., 3205 NE Loop 286.
11:46 p.m., to 12 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Grass/Brush Fire
April 24
12:40 to 12:50 a.m., 919 Dickson Ave.
Assist Police
April 25
4 to 5:01 p.m., 230 19th St. SE.
First Responder
April 23
9:17 to 9:35 a.m., 1345 20th St. NE.
2:29 to 2:43 p.m., 140 2nd St. NE.
3:07 to 3:54 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
4:11 to 4:20 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
9:13 to 9:38 p.m., Stillhouse Road.
10:39 to 10:55 p.m., Lamar Avenue.
April 24
3:24 to 3:35 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
7:07 to 7:28 a.m., 634 7th St. NW.
6:55 to 7:20 p.m., 2625 Spur 139.
7:09 to 7:21 p.m., 1110 36th St. SE.
April 25
1:38 to 1:58 p.m., 230 19th St. SE.
3:23 to 3:25 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
April 26
4:17 to 4:26 a.m., 415 York St.
7:23 to 7:43 a.m., 210 Stone Ave.
10:19 to 10:36 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
8:16 to 8:31 p.m., 2185 E. Cherry St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
April 25
10:39 to 11:07 a.m., 2100 W. Kaufman St.
April 27
5:57 to 6 a.m., 900 W. Center St.
5:59 to 6:24 a.m., 900 W. Center St.
Haz-Mat Incident
April 26
2:43 to 3:02 p.m., 2100 Cedar St.
Public Service
April 23
6:18 to 6:28 p.m., 3131 Margaret St.
10:44 to 11 p.m., 3131 Margaret St.
April 24
9:43 to 9:55 a.m., 3500 Lamar Ave.
12:36 to 12:47 p.m., 2630 Ridgeview Road
April 25
9:43 to 9:53 a.m., 3250 Bonham St.
8:43 to 9 p.m., 3408 Clarksville St.
April 26
3:51 to 5:02 a.m., 2180 Bella Vista Drive
