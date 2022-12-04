An annual remembrance ceremony for victims of violent crimes returned Thursday evening to Central Prestyterian Church for victims to gain strength from one another and to place ornaments for their loved ones on the traditional Tree of Angels.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the group had foregone an indoor ceremony for the past two years with an online program provided in 2020 and an outdoor ceremony staged in 2021 at Farmers’ Market.
“It’s so nice to be back here in this beautiful sanctuary where we have gathered since 2006,” Lamar County Victims Coordinator Jane Adams said in welcoming remarks. “We are here tonight to support survivors of violent crime and to let them know that we support them and that they are not alone.”
Keynote speaker Paris Police Department Chaplain John M. Brown shared briefly about his own loss and how the hurt settles with time but never goes away.
“I want you to know today that remembrance and honor are vital parts of what we all must do,” Brown said. “We all must remember and find the ability to appreciate the love of the people and the individuals who support us while being able to understand and accept a tragic turn. So If I may conclude by saying to each of you that God’s grace is stronger than any of the burdens that we can endure.”
Earlier, Boy Scout Troop II presented the colors while Central Prestyterian Church pastor David Darrow gave the invocation and Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell read a proclamation. Alica Deal sang “When I’m Gone” and “Amazing Grace,” and Doris Sanford read her poem, “From Victim to Survivor.” Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Darrell Bruce led the tree dedication and Allan Hubbard, local pastor and executive director of the Downtown Food Pantry, gave the benediction.
Following Thursday night’s ceremony, the Tree of Angels is to be moved to the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. where it will remain in the main lobby on the first floor throughout the holidays.
Under the umbrella of the statewide group People Against Violent Crime, the Tree of Angels ceremony began in 1991 in Austin and in Paris in 2002.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.