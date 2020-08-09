An old Sonic on North Main Street that once sat empty has been brought back to life as a new eatery, Patronas Mexican Restaurant, a bustling, authentic eating house serving up classic Mexican dishes.
All that’s left of the old drive-in are the classic arrow-shaped “Enter” and “Exit” signs. The windows have been transformed with painted cactuses and the inside has been completely remodeled, whisking away the fast food chain’s red and yellow palette.
Patronas opened Jan. 22, but was quickly forced to shut down due to the coronavirus, less than two months after its debut.
Owner Ana Sofia Ordorica sighs when she thinks about what her restaurant has already been through in its first year.
“(Closing affected us) a lot, because we invested our money here, we had to remodel and we (took out) loans to do it, and we did not expect this to happen,” Ordorica said. “So it was very hard.”
Even though they’re back in business and cars are lined up where the drive-in ordering stations used to be, Ordorica said Patronas still has to make up time they were robbed of because of coronavirus closures.
“We’re just surviving,” she said. “But (business) has been steady.”
Ordorica gained her knowledge about the restaurant business from many years working in the industry as a waitress. Before opening Patronas, she worked at various restaurants in Paris, including Alex’s Mexican Tacos and TaMolly’s, learning tricks of the trade. Being an owner is more responsibility, though, and one thing Ordorica misses is her days off. But the best part about being a business owner: She’s her own boss.
“It’s great because you don’t have to work for anyone else,” she said. “You get to work for yourself.”
Although Ordorica says everything on the menu is tasty — the salsa recipe is closely guarded — she recommends the tacos, which come in a tantalizing variety of types, from carne asada, to chicken, carnitas and al pastor.
Looking to the future, Ordorica said she wants to do some finishing touches with the remodeling to make the restaurant truly her own and, for her this is key, get a liquor license.
“We need margaritas,” she said, with a smile.
Patronas is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.
