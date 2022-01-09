RENO - Council members plan to discuss policies and guidelines for the Board of Adjustment members at its Monday meeting in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St., at 6p.m.
Council will also discuss bids for concrete street repairs in the Turtle Creek area of the city. The Street Commission last week recommended that the city go with the bid fromJ&L Paving of Paris which came in at $67,567.
Councillors will also discuss minimum speci-fications for streets and utilities in its subdivision ordinance.
Departments will also present activity reports at the meeting and the coun- cil will honor a citizen and business of the month.
Councillors plan to vote on whether or not to go to a conference of elected officials in Sugar Land next month and discuss Center for Disease Control workplace safety recommendations in the light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.
