RENO — In a budget workshop where discussion stretched a ways into the future, the Reno City Council moved back into the reality of today when members agreed Wednesday night at a meeting in City Hall with the proposed figures for the city’s fiscal year budget for 2021-22.
The council was in agreement that next year’s proposed budget should pay off the debt for the city’s water meters and retire the 2002 bond on the fire station.
But retiring the fire station debt led to a lively discussion of the hopes of a new station that will one day be a showplace on the growing landscape of Reno.
Mayor Bart Jetton said that Reno is growing, and he envisions a new fire station that will one day be “the face of the city.”
But that is in the future.
As far as now goes, the budget and tax rate still have to be approved, and residents of the city will have their chance to talk about the budget and the tax rate at an upcoming public hearing.
The budget public hearing is at City Hall on Sept. 13 beginning at 6 p.m.
The proposed tax rate of 49 cents per $100 of valuation, which is less than a voter-approved rate of 49.08 cents per $100 will be discussed at a public hearing Sept 20. That hearing will be in City Hall and begin at 6.p.m.
The council also voted to revisit a zoning variance request that was granted Aug. 9 at its Oct. 11 meeting in City Hall.
