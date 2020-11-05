After 41 years as a paramedic, Kent Klinkerman is retiring this month as director of Paris Emergency Medical Services. A reception in his honor is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Klinkerman began his career as an ambulance attendant with McCuistion Regional Medical Center immediately after graduation from Prairiland High School in May 1979. He transitioned with the City of Paris when the city took over the health center’s ambulance operations in September 1979.
“I had no training except CPR when I started,” Klinkerman said. “Since then, I’ve been an EMT, EMT crew chief, paramedic crew chief, paramedic shift supervisor, EMS training officer/operations chief and EMS director since 1999.”
In 1979, Klinkerman worked as an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, transferred to an EMT-Advanced in 1981 and became a paramedic in 1985.
“I have been blessed to have been surrounded by good people in all areas of EMS — field medics, billing staff, EMS reserves, EMS first responders,” Klinkerman said. “They all want to perform at a high level taking care of our families, friends and neighbors here in Lamar County. For decades, they have shared the common goal of making a difference in our patient’s lives.”
In 2007, Klinkerman took on the duties of director of Information Technologies, working with a limited staff to maintain citywide networking.
“The teams from both departments have made my professional life more enjoyable and satisfying,” Klinkerman said. “I will miss the personnel in all city departments, Lamar County offices, medical care facility first responders, EMS reserves and civic organizations.”
Klinkerman noted several areas of accomplishments the department has made in the past four decades, including the beginning of Think Child Safety, Think Senior Safety, Fill the Boot, Project Graduation and Outreach CPR, to name a few. On a personal level, the Department of State Health Services named Klinkerman EMS Provider of the Year in 1991.
City Manager Grayson Path said Klinkerman will be missed.
“It has been an absolute privilege to work with Kent,” Path said. “Although I have only worked with him since April, I have been greatly impressed with his knowledge, skills and the work product. He has done a great job for the city, leading and championing the Emergency Medical Services for this city and county for many years. We are going to miss having him on our team, but we congratulate him and wish him the absolute best in retirement.”
Path said he and Klinkerman will work to find an interim EMS director to carry on duties while he searches for a full-time replacement.
“Unfortunately, this interim position will continue for several months as I’m currently working to fill a few other positions at this time,” Path said.
Those positions include a fire chief left vacant since 2018 with the retirement of former Fire Chief Larry Wright, a police chief left vacant since the July 2020 retirement of Police Chief Bob Hundley and a city engineer left vacant with the recent resignation of City Engineer Carla Easton.
