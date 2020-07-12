The Cooper City Council will discuss insurance, no parking signs and using city property to bring in new development.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. through Zoom, with the attendance code being 5302608135 and the password as 900197. On the agenda are discussion and possible action on Federal Emergency Management and health insurance for the city. The council is expected to discuss removing no parking signs on 1st Street NE, between Bonham and
Cooper streets.
Also on the agenda are items for adding a stop sign at West Wilson and 11th Street NW, and children at play signs on East Kaufman and South Lake streets.
